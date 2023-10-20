PHS held a job fair that highlighted unique opportunities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School’s job fair showed students different options after high school.

Students talked with representatives from trades, businesses, and organizations across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Parkersburg Electricians, Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 565, West Virginia Construction Craft Laborers, some police departments, and more were in attendance.

PHS Assistant Principal Scott Miller explained why certain businesses were part of this fair.

“A lot of students in West Virginia don’t go to college in the first place and statistically, half of those that do drop out. We are showing them options where they don’t necessarily waste their time or their money. That’s why we did it, and to help local businesses and our students,” said Miller.

Washington County Career Center and WVU Parkersburg were there to show students some courses they offer that could be useful in a workplace setting.

