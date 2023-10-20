Ravenswood man sentenced to 554-1,210 years in prison

A mugshot of John Lawson.
A mugshot of John Lawson.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Ravenswood received a large prison sentence.

John Lawson was sentenced to 554-1,210 years in prison, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The sentence was announced by the sheriff’s department on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Lawson was convicted on 136 sex-related offenses following a week-long trial in December 2022.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, Lawson was convicted in what the statement described as a vile and disgusting case.

Lawson has been convicted of 30 counts of incest, 30 counts of second-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of sexual abuse by parent, 22 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of solicitation of a minor via computer.

Lawson has been housed in South Central Regional Jail.

