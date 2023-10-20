This Is Home: “It’s a blessing” school crossing guard’s warm impact on community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruth Jackman has been a crossing guard at Williamstown Elementary for almost ten years, and in that time, she has made a mark on the community that she is proud to be a part of.

Always showing up with smiles...waves...and warm conversation...

“One little boy, once upon a time, told me that I could be the town grandma, and I told him, ‘Oh, yeah, that would be a good idea’”.

When asked about what drives her to be in her position...Jackman’s answer was simple...

“I love seeing the kids, I love seeing the parents waving, and the kids waving and smiling, and they make my day as much as I make their day. So, it’s a blessing, it’s an opportunity to be out there and show the spirit of Williamstown, perhaps. It’s just a good experience.”

Many a person through word of mouth and social media have spoken on how Ruth has been a bright spot in their day... some even going so far as to surprise her years after she helped them cross the street to elementary school.

“one special memory that I was thinking of, is like when the band from high school—I was up there at Fifth and Williams, and they came down at Christmas time and serenaded me and I wasn’t expecting that. I thought that was really special...I just, I don’t know. They just remember things, and even the little ones remember those things, and then I get hugs after school, and it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

When asked about how she felt about members of her community speaking on the joy she has given them, Jackman says that she is thankful, and that she hopes that she has made a positive difference in the community

“I’m not expecting all this, you know, it makes me feel really good because I feel like maybe I’m making a difference in the community or something to make people feel better, feel up, and feel hope, I don’t know, but yeah, makes me feel good.”

When asked if she had anything to say to the kids and their parents, Jackman left off with some friendly advice.

“Just to be yourself and enjoy life, and look for the future and hope for the future, and just be yourself.”

