Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman from Washington County has been charged with multiple drug charges.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a search warrant at Jamie Smearman’s residence on October 18.

Agents secured the residence and found that Smearman lived in the residence with two other individuals.

Authorities say they found two baggies of white powder, suspected to be fentanyl, and one baggie of a crystal-like substance that is suspected to be meth.

Other drug paraphernalia such as two drug scales, a package of 1x1 baggies, a lighter, a spoon, and a snort tube were also found in the residence.

Smearman was also in possession of 8.76 grams of fentanyl and 7.30 grams of methamphetamine, both in packaging.

Smearman admitted that she and the other two individuals in the residence would cut the drugs to make them into larger portions and then sell them to individuals who came to her residence.

She has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in meth.

Both charges are felonies of the third degree.

She was transported to the Washington County Jail under the charges and processed.

Smearman appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on Oct. 19.

She will be held under a $30,000 dollar bond.

