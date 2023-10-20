Women’s Giving Circle donates to three organizations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Women’s Giving Circle announced funding for programs that empower local women and children.

The announcement was made on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

According to a statement from the Marietta Community Foundation:

· $4,000 will enable Harmar Rowing Club to reduce student fees and replenish their scholarship fund for students wishing to participate in rowing. Scholarships assist students needing to pay for uniforms, meals during travel, and more.

· $4,000 will help GoPacks provide access to consistent, nutritious food to students who attend Marietta City Schools, the Washington County Career Center, or are homeschooled in the Marietta, Ohio area.

· $3,000 will assist Caring Connection create and implement a diaper program, helping families give their babies a healthy and safe start in life.

The Women’s Giving Circle has contributed more than $72,000 to nonprofits in the Washington County area since it was established in 2016.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.