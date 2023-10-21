Humane society offers free vaccinations to pets

Dog arrives at the Humane Society of Parkersburg to receive free vaccination(s)
Dog arrives at the Humane Society of Parkersburg to receive free vaccination(s)(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Approximately two hundred pets were vaccinated for free on Saturday, Oct. 21 due to a combined effort by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Cars lined the street leading to the Humane Society’s Spot Clinic in Parkersburg. Both canines and felines were welcomed into the clinic for vaccinations and a quick examination. 

Vaccines for dogs included rabies, Bordetella, Lyme, canine influenza, and DHLPP or DHPP. Vaccines for cats were rabies, feline leukemia and FVRCP.

Volunteer PJ Mixson shared why he enjoys helping the human society’s efforts.

“I felt it was important because I like it here. I’ve been here probably since 2018 because my grandma got me into it, and ever since I’ve just been volunteering my time because I think it’s enjoyable,” said Mixson.

Pet owner Maggie Miller showed up to get her dog and her parents dog vaccinated. She explained why she believes the free vaccination clinic was important.

“It’s good so that way they don’t get sick, and it really helps out people that can’t afford it that are on a set income,” said Miller.

The free vaccinations were given from eight a.m. until the early afternoon. All vaccines and microchips were available while supplies lasted.

