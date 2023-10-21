One dead following crash on Staunton Turnpike

WOOD CO., W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

According to Wood County dispatch they received a call just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a crash near the intersection of Staunton Turnpike and Leachtown Lane.

Lt. Cross with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that a motorcycle was traveling east on Staunton Turnpike at a high rate of speed. The driver crossed left of center and struck a Chevy Malibu that was traveling west.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away according to Lt. Cross. There were no other injuries reported.

The road was closed for about an hour and 15 minutes due to the crash.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Wood Co. Crash Investigation Team, East Wood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Elizabeth-Wirt VFD, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

