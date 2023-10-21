Student loan interest, payments to resume

Student loan interest, payments to resume
Student loan interest, payments to resume(WTAP)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Student loan interest and payments have resumed following the three-year moratorium that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interest on student loans started accruing again in September, and payments are expected to continue starting this month. Although the moratorium has ended, there are options for those still in the process of paying off their loans.

These options include streamlined student loan service3s, relief for previously defaulted loans, bankruptcy reforms, and relief for spousal loan consolidation.

Student Loan Counselor Rachel Elliot of Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley described some of the challenges and options.

“Everybody’s situation is different, but there are income-driven repayment plans available for everybody. There is forbearance or deferment you could go into if you are still struggling to make that payment, contacting your servicer to negotiate a payment plan with them directly, and letting them know your situation and what’s going on. Some people may qualify for public student loan forgiveness based on if (they work for) a qualifying employer.” said Elliot.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
Marietta's city council president reads a statement in response to a pamphlet that's been sent...
Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

We sit down with Amy Paul as she remembers her time at WTAP
Turning Back the Dial: Amy Paul
Ruth Jackman has been a crossing guard at Williamstown Elementary for about ten years. She is...
This Is Home: “It’s a blessing” school crossing guard’s warm impact on community
New technology used for breast cancer detection
New technology used to detect breast cancer at CCMC
PHS job fair
PHS held a job fair that highlighted unique opportunities
Ground is broken for construction at the Mason County Nucor facility.
Nucor Corporation breaks ground on West Virginia facility