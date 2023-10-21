Student loan interest, payments to resume

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Student loan interest and payments have resumed following the three-year moratorium that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interest on student loans started accruing again in September, and payments are expected to continue starting this month. Although the moratorium has ended, there are options for those still in the process of paying off their loans.

These options include streamlined student loan service3s, relief for previously defaulted loans, bankruptcy reforms, and relief for spousal loan consolidation.

Student Loan Counselor Rachel Elliot of Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley described some of the challenges and options.

“Everybody’s situation is different, but there are income-driven repayment plans available for everybody. There is forbearance or deferment you could go into if you are still struggling to make that payment, contacting your servicer to negotiate a payment plan with them directly, and letting them know your situation and what’s going on. Some people may qualify for public student loan forgiveness based on if (they work for) a qualifying employer.” said Elliot.

