Therapist offers tips for children coping with world conflicts

By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The effects of overseas wars can take a toll here at home. When it comes to children struggling to understand and cope with such conflicts, therapist Regan Thompson of Parkersburg Psychiatric & Integrated Services shared some tips.

She said that children often have trouble coping with all of the negative media coming at them. She suggested that families make time for each other with game nights, music, crafts, and other activities. According to Thompson, it is also important to temporarily step away from social media.

One example of direct action families and children can take is to reach out to those affected by the wars going on overseas.

“Families can put together a box for the families overseas that are having a hard time. Kids feel like they have no control over the situation, but they want to have some kind of impact, some kind of help, which is really good. We should always encourage kids to have a positive impact on the lives of others. So maybe put together a box of drawings or some letters that they want to send, well-wishes to some families overseas,” said Thompson.

