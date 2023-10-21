Turning Back the Dial: Amy Paul

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “...So, I went from coming home at 3:30 in the morning to waking up at 3:30 in the morning within about three days’ time.”

Amy Paul started working at WTAP in November of 1994. an Ohio native, Paul came to WTAP just three days after she graduated from Ohio University in Athens.

“I was working at WOUB in Ohio University, and then my news director there talked with Roger Sheppard, who was the news director then, and it worked out, so I started about three days after graduation in November, and probably right around Thanksgiving. I was the Daybreak anchor and noon anchor producer, so, I went from coming home at 3:30 in the morning to waking up at 3:30 in the morning within about three days’ time.”

During her time at WTAP, Paul eventually became the anchor for the six and 11 o’clock news while reporting when needed. This also helped to bring her closer to the community.

“...of course, I made friends in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and we just became locals... but we had just such fun and the people were great, and they welcomed us into their homes as family.”

Paul ended up making many friends along the way in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and in the newsroom ...including one of her best friends.

“Shelly Sindland, who I took over for Daybreak, who moved to the six and 11 when I first started; we became best friends, she was in my wedding, we still keep in touch...we were two peas in a pod. Even though we had opposite schedules, we still made time to get together. So, I would say that is one of my, you know, best friends is from WTAP.”

While reminiscing, Paul says she remembers WTAP as a place of not only comradery, but of learning as well.

“You know, you had to do it all yourself, it’s not what people, I think, think when they watch TV It’s certainly not NBC National News where they had everyone, you know, a job per person. Many of us, especially Todd Boucher and John Fortney, were doing about five jobs per person.”

After her time at WTAP Paul began to work at CBS affiliate WMBD in Peoria, Ill. as the five, six, and 10 o’clock news anchor for 10 years until she decided to take on her current position in marketing and public relations.

“My husband is from Peoria, Ill., so we ended up staying here, and we’ve made lots of friends. And so, I went into strategic communications PR and marketing for a large medical center in Peoria in central Ill.”

Paul left off with one more sentiment about her time at WTAP.

“It’s so funny how you think. When you’re there, it’s a long time. And then when you get older, you realize that was just a little blip in your life. But those relationships that I made there are lifelong. And I just love that. And I would never, you know, change anything that happened after Ohio University going to WTAP.”

L.V. Hissem for WTAP News. This is Home.

