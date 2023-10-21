Vienna trick-or-treat for dogs has 60 furry participants

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A trick-or-treat for dogs took place at the City of Vienna’s Jackson Dog Park Saturday, Oct. 21 from one to three p.m.

The event was sponsored by the City of Vienna Parks & Recreation and Crazy Bone Pet Spa. It included a dog parade, prizes, crafts and treats. There was no charge to families for their furry participants.

City of Vienna Event Planner Linda Kern said that a previous trick-or-treat for dogs was held in Vienna prior to the pandemic and that she would like for it to become a yearly event.

She listed the event’s activities and described its participants.

“They just had to register and they marched in a parade and got judged. There was every shape and size and breed of dog here today. No two costumed were alike. It was really amazing,” said Kern.

According to her, there were more than 60 costumed dogs in attendance.

