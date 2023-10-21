World War II veteran’s daughter asking for cards for her dad’s 100th birthday

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde...
You can send birthday cards to Ralph at: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The daughter of a Navy veteran approaching his 100th birthday is asking for birthday cards to honor her dad.

Ralph Schilling turns 100 years old on Oct. 30.

He was a radioman in the Navy who served in the Battle of Vella Lavella during World War II.

He says he served in the Navy because he “didn’t want to shoot anybody.” Then he spent 40 years working for the Santa Fe Railway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ralph said retirement was harder than working because he spent so much time volunteering.

His daughter Barbara says he loves dogs and he loves the Lord.

You can send birthday cards to Ralph at:

Ralph Schilling

C/O Barbara Schneweis

8401 Uvalde Ave.

Lubbock, TX 79423

Please make sure Barbara can get your cards before Oct. 27.

You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423
You can send cards to: Ralph Schilling C/O Barbara Schneweis 8401 Uvalde Ave. Lubbock, TX 79423(Provided by Barbara Schneweis)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Riverfront Roar in Marietta is ending.
Riverfront Roar in Marietta will not continue
Washington County woman arrested under two drug charges that are felonies of the third degree.
Washington County woman arrested for two felony drug charges
Ritchie County Deputy Mossor recognized for saving two lives
Ritchie County deputy saved two lives
Marietta's city council president reads a statement in response to a pamphlet that's been sent...
Marietta city officials respond to what they’re calling a smear piece
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
What you need to know about Ohio Issue 2

Latest News

We sit down with Amy Paul as she remembers her time at WTAP
Turning Back the Dial: Amy Paul
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Ruth Jackman has been a crossing guard at Williamstown Elementary for about ten years. She is...
This Is Home: “It’s a blessing” school crossing guard’s warm impact on community
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his legal team before the continuation...
Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case