Zombies take over Monster Mash event!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People who gathered for Monster Mash on Friday night were in for quite a thrill.

WTAP has more on how zombies have been taking over Parkersburg with their Thrill the World performance since 2011.

Long-time Zombie Mark Peters said of the dance, “I like to play to the crowd. If I’m up front, I like to play to them. I mean, I’m not afraid to get right in their camera.”

Organizer Toni Holbrook describes the Thrill the World performance as an adrenaline rush.

“Soon as I start moving, I lock in on someone and just stare them down…unless it’s a kid and they’re like afraid. Then I’ll look at their parents...,” she said.

The dance is set to the soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The performance incorporates complicated choreography and five to six weeks of practice. It’s safe to say participants go all out.

When asked how long it takes to prepare his Zombie makeup, Peters said, “Something like this - about an hour and a half. I have ones that take two to two and a half hours.”

And the audience gets just as into it.

“We get asked all the time ‘When are you going to perform next? Where are you going to be?’” Peters said.

But the best way to show your enthusiasm?

“..., and the best compliment they can get on Thrill Day is ‘You look awful,’” Holbrook said.

The group has a total of 21 performances this October.

“Most of them are located in Parkersburg and Belpre and then we go to Butcher Bend in Mineral Wells and the farthest we’re going this year is New Matamoras, Ohio,” Holbrook said.

These zombies aren’t just after your applause, rather they’re giving to a good cause. The group collects donations for a select charity every year. This year, they’re giving to Molly’s Pet Pantry. The organization gives out free pet food to owners who need it.

