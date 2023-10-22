18-year-old killed while at friend’s birthday party, family says

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Caitlin McCarthy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The family and friends of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at a party in Ohio honored his life with a balloon release Saturday.

Camerin Turner was killed at a home in Cleveland last Sunday.

Turner’s grandmother, Jacqueline Barnes, said he was celebrating a friend’s birthday when he and two other teens were shot.

“Here you have teenagers who want to be teenagers and be a part of celebrating someone else’s birthday and then you have some others, monsters, who want to take it from them,” Barnes said.

Turner’s family and friends said they hold his memory close to their hearts.

“You see that smile on his face, that’s what got me every time,” Barnes said. “I could get on him for something, and he’d start smiling, and if I had a million dollars and he asked, he’d get it. That was my Camerin.”

The Cleveland Police Department said no one has been arrested for the shooting.

