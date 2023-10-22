“Fall Feast” competition promotes Marietta dining

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street and WVU Medicine are partnering this fall as a way to encourage local dining.

From Oct. 15 until Nov. 5, 16 Marietta restaurants are appearing on the “Fall Feast” diner Bingo card. The cards can be picked up at any of the 16 participating eateries.

Those who eat in at least five of the restaurants during the open time period will turn over their cards to Marietta Main Street. The cards will then be entered in a competition. One winner will be chosen in the end.

The grand prize includes gift cards and merchandise donated by the 16 restaurants. Those establishments include Austyn’s Restaurant, 740 Social, The Original Pizza Place, Marietta Wine Cellars, Spanglish, The Galley, Tiber Way Grille, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Gunroom (Lafayette Hotel), Busy Bee Restaurant, Sips Coffee Truck, Baked on Maple, Over the Moon Pub & Pizza, Levee House Bistro, McKenna’s Market, and Riverfront Bar & Grill (Lafayette Hotel).

