Habitat for Humanity dedicates house in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday afternoon, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley dedicated their 114th house in Belpre.

The family who will live in the house gathered with Habitat volunteers and staff for the home dedication.

Michael Palmer, the soon-to-be owner of the house, said he’d previously been living in an apartment with his family. He said becoming a homeowner means a lot to him. “It’s nice to have my own space, to get out of the apartments and make new memories,” Palmer said. “It’s such a blessing.”

Palmer grew up in a Habitat house himself with his mother. He said he remembers how much it meant to his family to have their own house then too. “When it was done, it was smoothing we could call our own, and make new memories,” he said. “Much like this house here is.”

Palmer has also volunteered on more than half a dozen Habitat for Humanity builds. He said he believes this lifelong experience with Habitat for Humanity gives him insight to appreciate what it means to finally have a house of his own. “There’s so much that goes into building a house, behind the scenes in the office, in the ReStore, different businesses getting together,” he said. “It’s just awesome.”

Palmer said one thing he looks forward to about being a homeowner is being able to entertain company. “I’ve never really had the space to invite people over, so, I think that’s probably one of the first things I’ll probably do, just the people that have supported me, asked me ‘How’s your house going’ along the way, you know, they can come, and like, ‘Here,’ you know, get together,” Palmer said. “It’ll be amazing.”

Sponsors for this Habitat for Humanity build included the Marietta Community Foundation, the Belpre Area Community Foundation, the United Way, the Marietta Rotary Club, and the Marietta Welfare League.

