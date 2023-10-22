Officer involved shooting in Gallia County results in one death

By Sarah Coleman and L.V. Hissem
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person was killed in an officer involved shooting Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a residence in Huntington Township to try and locate an individual with an active arrest warrant Sunday around 10:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived and announced themselves, someone inside the residence fired a gun at the deputies, according to the release.

Deputies responded appropriately, wounding the individual shooting at them. The individual eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

