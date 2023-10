PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lilly Westbrock is a senior midfielder for Marietta girls soccer.

She is one of the senior captains on the Lady Tigers and has been a key player in her team’s terrific season.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Lilly talks about playing the sport of soccer, her team’s state run last year, advancing in the postseason, and more.

