Trunk-or-treat car show raises money for veteran organization

Belpre, Ohio (WTAP) - A trunk-or-treat car show in Belpre on Sunday, Oct. 22 sought to raise funding for area veterans.

A&J Tactical Detailing in Belpre partnered with the non-profit We Have Your Six (WHYS) to put on the event. The veteran-owned auto-detailing service welcomed cars and motorcycles of various types to its lot.

The vehicles were judged in four categories: Trunk or Treat, Motorcycle, Best of Show and Ugly Car. Entry to the event was a donation to WHYS.

Josh Searfass attended the car show with his family.

“My kids are having a good time looking at all the nice cars and motorcycles and getting candy. I thought it was important to come out and support the vets,” said Searfass.

WHYS Founder and C-E-O Gloria Husk described how the partnership came to be. She also explained more about the mission of her organization.

“Rooster reached out to me on Facebook and had an idea of supporting us. We decided to put together a car show. (We Have Your Six helps) veterans in the mid-Ohio Valley with emergency assistance. (Rooster) being a veteran, it just made sense that we got together and created this event,” said Husk.

Those interested in helping the mission of We Have Your Six can reach Gloria Husk at (304) 966-2040.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.