4-Wheeler accident sends one person to the hospital

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A 4-wheeler accident occurred in a wooded area between Rockport and Belleville Sunday evening.

According to Wood County Dispatch, they received a call at 6:23 p.m. Sunday for a 4-wheeler accident.

Dispatch said there was one person that had potentially serious head injuries due to the crash.

A helicopter was called in to take the patient to the hospital.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Lubeck VFD, and HealthNet Aeromedical Services.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

