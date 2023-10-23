Legal questions follow adoption of new legislative district maps in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Last month, the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission agreed unanimously on new legislative district maps that are expected to stay in place until 2030. But debate over Ohio’s legislative districts is far from over in the state’s highest court.

An official challenge to the new maps has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court. The petitioners argue the new maps continue a trend of district maps in the state that are gerrymandered in favor of the Republican Party, giving Republicans a majority of districts that doesn’t reflect actual voter trends.

Members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission maps filed a motion to dismiss the complaint with the Supreme Court on Thursday. The motion to dismiss contends that objections to the new maps are driven by a desire for gerrymandering in support of Democratic districts, rather than drawing fairer districts.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who sits on the Redistricting Commission, said he shared those sentiments and dismissed other alleged legal issues with the new maps. “They want to try to create a benefit for democrats,” LaRose said. “I guess I don’t fault them for that, that’s what they’re designed to do. I don’t think that’ll be successful. We followed the constitution, we followed the law, we got a bipartisan vote. And it’s time we stop sort of bickering about districts.”

Both democratic members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission -- Nickie Antonio and Allison Russo, respectively the minority leaders in the state Senate and House of Representatives -- voted to approve the new maps. Both also released a statement after the vote encouraging the state to adopt a redistricting commission run by nonelected citizens of the state. “People should choose their representatives – not the other way around,” wrote Antonio.

A measure to create a Citizen’s Redistricting Commission to decide future maps is currently gathering signatures to appear on 2024 ballots in Ohio.

