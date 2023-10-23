Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on the upper back

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the upper back! This week’s movement can help with posture!

For these movements you will need weights. If you don’t have a weights you can use a canned goods, water bottles, or use nothing! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Standing flies- 20 seconds. Put one foot forward. Place arms in front, slightly bend at the elbows, touch fists together. Lift your arms out. Bring back to starting position. Stacy says to think that you’re hugging a tree backwards.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Lawn mower - 20 seconds. Put one foot forward. Bend at the wait. Put your opposite arm forward (left leg forward with right arm). Keep elbow tucked in to your side. Pull your arm back, aiming for your hip. Switch sides.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Alternating T - Arms straight out in front of you. Leaving one arm straight out in front, bring the other arm back, creating an “L” with your upper body. Bring the arm back to the front. Bring the opposite arm straight out. Repeat. Tip : Keep your body straight. If you’re leaning back, it means your weights are too heavy.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Beat downs - Make sure both elbows are going to the ceiling. Make a slight bend in your knees, and a slight bend at your waist. Pretend to punch the floor.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

