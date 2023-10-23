Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on the upper back

This week can help with posture!
This week focuses on upper back and can help with posture!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on the upper back! This week’s movement can help with posture!

For these movements you will need weights. If you don’t have a weights you can use a canned goods, water bottles, or use nothing! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

  • Standing flies- 20 seconds. Put one foot forward. Place arms in front, slightly bend at the elbows, touch fists together. Lift your arms out. Bring back to starting position. Stacy says to think that you’re hugging a tree backwards.
  • Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.
  • Lawn mower - 20 seconds. Put one foot forward. Bend at the wait. Put your opposite arm forward (left leg forward with right arm). Keep elbow tucked in to your side. Pull your arm back, aiming for your hip. Switch sides.
  • Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.
  • Alternating T - Arms straight out in front of you. Leaving one arm straight out in front, bring the other arm back, creating an “L” with your upper body. Bring the arm back to the front. Bring the opposite arm straight out. Repeat.
    • Tip: Keep your body straight. If you’re leaning back, it means your weights are too heavy.
  • Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.
  • Beat downs- Make sure both elbows are going to the ceiling. Make a slight bend in your knees, and a slight bend at your waist. Pretend to punch the floor.
  • Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died due to a crash on Staunton Turnpike
UPDATE: One dead following crash on Staunton Turnpike
A mugshot of John Lawson.
Ravenswood man sentenced to 554-1,210 years in prison
Suspect charged
ATV crash sends one person to the hospital
Vienna trick-or-treat for dogs
Vienna trick-or-treat for dogs has 60 furry participants
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Officer involved shooting in Gallia County results in one death

Latest News

This week focuses on upper back and can help with posture!
Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week focuses on the upper back!
This week is a partner workout, focusing on your whole body, and uses a medicine ball!
Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a full body workout!
This week's workout is a full body workout
Movement Monday with Stacy! This week is a partner workout with a medicine ball!
Sport induced sudden cardiac arrest has been a major topic in sports over the last year with...
Health Check: What is sport induced sudden cardiac arrest and how can student athletes prevent themselves from suffering it