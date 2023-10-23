Three vehicle crash closes one lane of Emerson Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Valley Mills Road this morning around 7 a.m.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Westfall Towing responded and are cleaning up the scene of the crash.

WTAP will update as details become available.

