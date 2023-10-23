Three vehicle crash closes one lane of Emerson Ave.

Traffic intermittent while crews clean up.
By Emily Biles
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Valley Mills Road this morning around 7 a.m.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Westfall Towing responded and are cleaning up the scene of the crash.

WTAP will update as details become available.

