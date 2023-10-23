Woman’s Clubs of the MOV holding ‘Fall Fun Places’ fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The local Woman’s Clubs are holding an event in Parkersburg to provide a family friendly function for the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Fall Fun Places is a drive by fall and Halloween tour organized and planned by the fund raising committee of the GFWC Parkersburg Woman’s Club.

Event Coordinator, Judy Parrish, says she thinks this is the event of it’s kind

There will be 13 locations participating in the driven tour.

The woman’s club house (323 9th Street in Parkersburg) will have a trick or treat for the kids following the driven tour.

The trick or treat is expected to have 5 or more vehicles and a performance by the Wayward Dancing Witches nightly at 8:45 pm. This is by the parking lot of Discovery World, according to Parish.

The event runs October 26-28, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) from 7:30p.m. to 9:00. The dancers’ performance is at 8:45 p.m. nightly.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought through Crown Floral, Mulberry Lane, and Gift Gallery.

Barbara Joyce, another event organizer, said the event is to raise funds for scholarships that are awarded to local high school senior girls.

Joyce and Parish explained that the goal is to encourage family community involvement, express and promote artistic skills and creativity -at all ages.

With the purchase of the ticket, you will get a list of locations for the homes participating in the tour, entry in a gift card raffle, participation in trunk or treat, a free pumpkin for children, and get to watch performance of the “wayward dancing witches”.

* when and where is this event being held?

event runs october 26-28, 2023 (thursday, friday and saturday) from 7:30 to 9:00

the dancers’ performance is at 8:45 p.m. nightly.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.