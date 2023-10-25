18 veterans to be inducted into Washington County Veterans Hall of Fame

Inductees must be current residents of Washington County or were residents when they enlisted in the military.
Inductees service spans from World War II to modern day conflicts.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The induction ceremony will be held November 1st at 5 p.m. in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College.

WCVSC executive director Robert Fitzgerald said there are many deserving veterans in the area.

“I’m a veteran obviously, but I look at these applications and packets and see what some of these men and women have done and what they continue to do and it kind of sets me back a little bit. It’s a great opportunity for the public and the commission to say thank you, especially in a public forum so their family can be recognized as well.”

Fitzgerald said veterans are honored for accomplishments during or after their military service.

“One of the veterans was a 19-year-old Vietnam veteran threw himself on a hand grenade and lost his life. From that military side all the way to veterans that serve during peace time that may not have necessarily been in harm’s way, but once they got out of the military, they devoted a lot of their own time helping the community.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

