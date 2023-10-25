Belpre Area Ministries is looking for donations

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Area Ministries (BAM) has a food pantry that helps residents in Belpre and Little Hocking who need assistance.

As the cost for most items increases, more people have been stopping in for help, according to Food Pantry Coordinator Kathy Reis.

“We usually estimate about 100 people a month for the food pantry. I know in August we had about 150, so the need seems to be growing. We buy a lot of the food so the money isn’t coming in as quickly (to keep up with those in need),” said K. Reis.

BAM also helps residents with utility bills when they need the assistance.

Food Pantry Worker Jack Reis shared how this also affects how much food they can give out.

“The electric bills went up around here, and some of the other utilities went up so we’re giving out more money to help with those items which means we have less for the food pantry,” said J. Reis.

All of this has added up to the point where the pantry had to cancel this year’s holiday food boxes.

“We used to do boxes, and last year, we did food vouchers for people, but because the money was not there this year, we had to cut that out,” said K. Reis.

Even though they have been running into issues with the cost of food some places have stepped up to help out as much as possible.

“Church of Christ Food Pantry shares with us whenever they have overstock, Anita and Jim will call us, so we want to thank them for doing that. Also, Krogers helps us out once in a while too. They’ll get overstock items, call us, and sell them to us at a discount,” said J. Reis.

If you are interested in donating, they will accept non-perishable food items, toiletries, or monetary donations to purchase food items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Belpre Area Ministries store Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

If you have any questions you can call the store at 740-423-2069 and ask for Kim. You can also send them a message on their Facebook page, Belpre Area Ministries - Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.