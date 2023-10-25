Launch out of Halloween with pumpkin chuckin’ catapult

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will host its first-ever Pumpkin Chuckin event on November 4th from 2 p.m. to 7 pm.

The college has constructed a catapult that could chuck pumpkins as far as 300 feet.

The public is invited to bring pumpkins, enjoy live music, and participate in various activities around the campus.

Event Organizer Ben Harris explained how their catapult idea came to fruition.

“This idea started about a year ago after we had an HR event. It was a trivia question, and we got the idea of why don’t we build a catapult. So, I ended up talking to the engineering team and everyone got behind that. We spent a few hours just going over different ideas. I built a 3D model of what we were trying to do just to kind of show this off.”

Pumpkin Chuckin details can be found at HERE

