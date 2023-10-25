Launch out of Halloween with pumpkin chuckin’ catapult

The college has constructed a catapult that could chuck pumpkins as far as 300 feet.
Washington State Community College wants you to watch your pumpkins fly instead of watching them rot at home.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will host its first-ever Pumpkin Chuckin event on November 4th from 2 p.m. to 7 pm.

The college has constructed a catapult that could chuck pumpkins as far as 300 feet.

The public is invited to bring pumpkins, enjoy live music, and participate in various activities around the campus.

Event Organizer Ben Harris explained how their catapult idea came to fruition.

“This idea started about a year ago after we had an HR event. It was a trivia question, and we got the idea of why don’t we build a catapult. So, I ended up talking to the engineering team and everyone got behind that. We spent a few hours just going over different ideas. I built a 3D model of what we were trying to do just to kind of show this off.”

Pumpkin Chuckin details can be found at HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
PORT officially opened to public
City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Mellody Blamble of St. Marys!
Spooktacular MOV for October 27th
Today in Turning Back the Dial: Stacy Family Farm, founded in 1899.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Stacy Family Farm
Patti Bauerbach from Eve, Inc. joined Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about a candlelight...
Eve, Inc. to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Nala! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the HSOP.
Meet Nala! WTAP's Pet of the Week!