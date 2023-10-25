Ohio man arrested for felony child pornography charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sheriff Rodney Smith of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Michael Spencer of Murray City, Ohio has been charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor as a felony of the 2nd degree.

Detectives with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant on Spencer’s residence on Oct. 18.

This happened after the Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child pornography being downloaded and distributed from the residence.

Sheriff Smith states, “During the investigation, Spencer confirmed he acquired multiple pictures and videos of juveniles engaged in sexual acts. Detectives on scene discovered images on electronic devices and collected the material to be held for evidence.”

Spencer was taken into custody and transferred to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Further criminal charges are possible with this case.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force have assisted in the investigation.

