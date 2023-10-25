Trick-or-treat safety for drivers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - When driving through your neighborhood this Halloween weekend make sure to watch out for children trick-or-treating.

The deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians is Halloween. On average, over two times as many child pedestrians die on Halloween compared to other days, according to ChildrensSafetyNetwork.org.

“We encourage you to make sure your headlights are on earlier than they probably would be. Expect the unexpected, these youngsters that are out trick or treating are unpredictable at times, they run out into traffic at times so we encourage you generally to slow down,” said Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer.

Pifer added that if at all possible to keep inexperienced drivers off the road during the hours your county is trick-or-treating to increase safety.

“We’ll also have an increased presence in the neighborhoods when they are out and active,” said Chief Pifer.

Trick-or-treat days and times can be found on our website here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.