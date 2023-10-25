Washington State County Community College hosts panel on state of American democracy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - How can the U.S. Constitution prevent the rise of authoritarianism? Is American democracy fading? These questions were the topic of a panel discussion at Washington State Community College’s Graham Auditorium Wednesday morning.

Speakers on the panel included Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter, former Marietta school teacher Betsy Cook, WSCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Chapter President Stacy Jarvis, cyber security student Kadin Crawford, business instructor and USAF veteran Greg Mitchell, WSCC success coach Josh Thrash, engineering student Philip Sammons, engineering professor and naval veteran Chris Carpenter, and PTK chapter advisor Brad Merritt.

Despite different priorities and strains of thought among the panelists, they all emphasized the importance of engaged, educated, voting citizens to preserving a healthy democracy.

Washington State student Derek Theobold, who attended the panel as an audience member, said he was glad to see measured, thoughtful conversation about potentially contentious topics. “Political discourse is something that should happen more often,” he said. “We have to be able to come together to speak with each other to be able to conquer difficulties, you know?”

Washington State’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter hosted the panel discussion.

