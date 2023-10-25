YMCA of Parkersburg’s Interim CEO on future hopes

Bohren is from the Mid-Ohio Valley, grew up going to the YMCA, and is giving back by helping to strengthen the Y before a new CEO takes over.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg is looking at a brighter future with a new interim CEO.

Ed Bohren stepped into the role of Interim CEO for the Y on Sept. 26.

Bohren is from the Mid-Ohio Valley, grew up going to the YMCA, and is giving back by helping to strengthen the Y before a new CEO takes over.

The Y’s COO, Criss Welshans, and Bohren are looking forward to growth and a bright future for the YMCA.

“I think we are all excited to learn from Ed. He has 36 years with the YMCA, so I am taking it as an opportunity to learn as much as I can from him to benefit our YMCA and our community,” said Welshans.

“It’s exciting to be here. During these times there’s a lot of growth going on. I think that I would like the community to know that we’re open to all and we are looking forward to serving,” said Bohren.

The Y will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new locker rooms and a time for you to meet the Bohren on Nov. 15.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Y which is located at 1800 30th St. in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
PORT officially opened to public
City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Mellody Blamble of St. Marys!
Spooktacular MOV for October 27th
Today in Turning Back the Dial: Stacy Family Farm, founded in 1899.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Stacy Family Farm
Patti Bauerbach from Eve, Inc. joined Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about a candlelight...
Eve, Inc. to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Nala! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the HSOP.
Meet Nala! WTAP's Pet of the Week!