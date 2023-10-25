YMCA of Parkersburg’s Interim CEO on future hopes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg is looking at a brighter future with a new interim CEO.

Ed Bohren stepped into the role of Interim CEO for the Y on Sept. 26.

Bohren is from the Mid-Ohio Valley, grew up going to the YMCA, and is giving back by helping to strengthen the Y before a new CEO takes over.

The Y’s COO, Criss Welshans, and Bohren are looking forward to growth and a bright future for the YMCA.

“I think we are all excited to learn from Ed. He has 36 years with the YMCA, so I am taking it as an opportunity to learn as much as I can from him to benefit our YMCA and our community,” said Welshans.

“It’s exciting to be here. During these times there’s a lot of growth going on. I think that I would like the community to know that we’re open to all and we are looking forward to serving,” said Bohren.

The Y will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new locker rooms and a time for you to meet the Bohren on Nov. 15.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Y which is located at 1800 30th St. in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.