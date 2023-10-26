American Red Cross Community Emergency Preparedness Education class

American Red Cross class
American Red Cross class(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Cross held a Community Emergency Preparedness Education class today.

The class covered a ‘Red Cross Ready’ session on house fire safety and how to be prepared in case of a fire.

Another part of the class was hands-only CPR, where participants learned how to perform CPR.

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley Executive Director Sharon Kesselring talked about the importance of this class.

“We are just finishing up Home Fire Awareness Month, and we wanted to make sure that people recognized the need to be safe in their own homes. Hands-only CPR is something that people are focused on right now, especially with all of the activity that is going on in the sports world about it. As a result, we thought that that would be the two best classes to hold right now,” said Kesselring.

If you are interested in joining a class, Kesselring says to call 304-488-5279, and they will help you get signed up.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
PORT officially opened to public
City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Mellody Blamble of St. Marys!
Spooktacular MOV for October 27th
Today in Turning Back the Dial: Stacy Family Farm, founded in 1899.
Celebrating 70 Years with WTAP: Stacy Family Farm
Patti Bauerbach from Eve, Inc. joined Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about a candlelight...
Eve, Inc. to Hold Candlelight Vigil
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Nala! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix at the HSOP.
Meet Nala! WTAP's Pet of the Week!