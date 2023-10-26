Arts and entertainment events happening October 26th-29th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 26th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Out of School Skele- bration! 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ YMCA- Parkersburg WV

Quilter’s Getaway 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ North Bend State Park

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Paint Ceramic Jack- O- Lantern- ages 5-13 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Adult Craft- Glow in the Dark Lanterns 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Halloween Craft for ages 5-13 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Paint Ceramic Jack-O- Lantern 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Pretzel Day Cooking Class 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ The Changed Plate

Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Bicentennial Park

October Song Colony Workshop 6:30 p.m. @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta

Trunk or Treat 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Grand Central Mall

Friday, October 27th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Quilter’s Getaway 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ North Bend State Park

Coffee and Collaboration 9:00 a.m. @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Halloween Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Belpre Public Library

Noontime Yoga 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Willow Island Lock and Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace

Afterschool Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Dinner and Music at Chams 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Chams Restaurant Parkersburg WV

Getting Started with Addressable LEDs 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace

Chili Cook Off 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV

Mixology Class 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Skull and Bones Program 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ North Bend State Park

Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle

Poe Cruise 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle

Saturday, October 28th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

1st Annual First Neighborhood Bank Fishing Derby- ages 5-12 9:00 a.m. @ Elite Sports Center- Parkersburg WV

5th Annual Trunk or Treat/ First Responder Appreciation Day 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ McClinton Chevrolet- Parkersburg WV

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Fall Train Show 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ WVU-P

Halloween Crafts and Scavenger Hunt for kids 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Trunk or Treat 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Jan Dils’ Parking Lot 963 Market St Parkersburg WV

Blennerhassett at Night 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater- Curse of the Killer Clowns 6:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Zombie THRILLER Dance Performance 6:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg City Park

The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Petting Zoo 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV

Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

Masque Rave-21+ 8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 8:00 p.m. @ Peoples Bank Theatre

HalloRave 9:00 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall

Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Fireworks 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV

Sunday, October 29th

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

