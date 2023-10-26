Arts and entertainment events happening October 26th-29th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 26th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Out of School Skele- bration! 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ YMCA- Parkersburg WV
  • Quilter’s Getaway 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ North Bend State Park
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Paint Ceramic Jack- O- Lantern- ages 5-13 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Adult Craft- Glow in the Dark Lanterns 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Halloween Craft for ages 5-13 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Paint Ceramic Jack-O- Lantern 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Pretzel Day Cooking Class 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ The Changed Plate
  • Candlelight Vigil for victims of domestic violence 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ Bicentennial Park
  • October Song Colony Workshop 6:30 p.m. @ The Stage Door 224 Putnam St Marietta
  • Trunk or Treat 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Grand Central Mall

Friday, October 27th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Quilter’s Getaway 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ North Bend State Park
  • Coffee and Collaboration 9:00 a.m. @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Halloween Storytime- ages 3-6 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. @ Belpre Public Library
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Willow Island Lock and Lunch 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Afterschool Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Dinner and Music at Chams 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Chams Restaurant Parkersburg WV
  • Getting Started with Addressable LEDs 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Chili Cook Off 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
  • Mixology Class 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Skull and Bones Program 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. @ North Bend State Park
  • Ghost Tour 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ The Castle
  • Poe Cruise 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Ghost Tour 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. @ The Castle

Saturday, October 28th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • 1st Annual First Neighborhood Bank Fishing Derby- ages 5-12 9:00 a.m. @ Elite Sports Center- Parkersburg WV
  • 5th Annual Trunk or Treat/ First Responder Appreciation Day 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ McClinton Chevrolet- Parkersburg WV
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Fall Train Show 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ WVU-P
  • Halloween Crafts and Scavenger Hunt for kids 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Transitional Living Program: Art Exhibit 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Trunk or Treat 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Jan Dils’ Parking Lot 963 Market St Parkersburg WV
  • Blennerhassett at Night 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Theater- Curse of the Killer Clowns 6:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Zombie THRILLER Dance Performance 6:00 p.m. @ Parkersburg City Park
  • The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Petting Zoo 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • Masque Rave-21+ 8:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show 8:00 p.m. @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • HalloRave 9:00 p.m. @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Butcher Bend Autumn Festival Fireworks 10:00 p.m. @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV

Sunday, October 29th

  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

