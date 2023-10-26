Band of the Week: Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta High School Wall of Sound marching band will be competing at state competitions on November 4th.

Band Director Korey Parlin shared the excitement of qualifying for state and the progress being made by the band.

“Definitely an exciting moment and proves we are heading in the right direction as a program. For many of these students it’s the first time they have had the opportunity to qualify and perform at that level. So, I think we only have one student in the past who was able to experience that in previous years.”

Parlin said it can be challenging working with a a younger group of students.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work. Right now, I only have six seniors, so all of my numbers are coming from junior and sophomore classes primarily. My freshman actually started band during the COVID years and only had schools eight days a month and trying to recover from that has taken a lot of time in the classroom but also really forced us to focus on the finer details of what we do with our music.”

Sophomore flute player Lakyn Mitchell is excited about the potential of the Wall of Sound.

“I think we’ve been doing really well with our competitions so far. I’m really glad about what we accomplished throughout the entire year. I hope we can keep making changes so we can keep our scores up.”

The Halftime show is Starry Night which inspired by Vincent Van Gohs famous piece of work.

