Be ‘Red Cross Ready,’ free community preparedness class Thursday

Sharon Kesselring was in the Daybreak Studio to talk about some classes for the community!
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - No one plans for disaster to hit them or the ones that they love, but sometimes the unthinkable can happen and it’s important to be prepared and to know how to respond.

The Ohio River Valley American Red Cross is holding a free community preparedness program Thursday, October 26th to help everyone be ‘Red Cross Ready’.

The Program is from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 220 8th street, Parkersburg WV, 261201. a light lunch will be provided.

Two trainings will be done. The first will be, “Be Red Cross Ready.”

Sharon Kesselring, the executive director for the Ohio River Valley Red Cross, said that this training will be focusing on home fire safety.

She pointed out that this is important around this time of year. The mornings are getting chilly and people may be turning on their heaters.

The second training will be the ‘Hands Only CPR.’

This is a a non-certified class.

Kesselring said this is a good class for the every-day person. She said that anyone can do this class and it only takes a few minutes to learn.

“As a result, as a bystander, seeing somebody in a sudden cardiac emergency, you’re going to be able to help them. You’re going to help sustain their life until the professionals come, and especially until the amazing AED’s are there on the scene to be able to help bring that person back to life.”

If you plan on coming, Kesselring says there’s parking across the street from the building. If it gets full, park in the lower lot. (The bigger lot of the two lots.)

