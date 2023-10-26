How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio voters will be deciding whether to legalize marijuana for adult use in less than two weeks.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Deem said he expects legalization of marijuana in Ohio to have a minimal impact on West Virginia communities that border Ohio. Deem said would expect to see marijuana use increase some in the community if the legalization ballot measure passes. But he doesn’t expect it to put much additional strain on law enforcement in Wood County because marijuana.

“We don’t do a whole bunch of our drug investigations on marijuana unless someone’s selling large quantities of it,” Deem said. ”But, if we catch people with it, we arrest them, just like we always have. But their new law over there’s not going to affect the way -- it’s not going to overwhelm us by any stretch.”

Ohio Issue 2 will be on the ballot in Ohio for the November 7 general election. WTAP’s previous coverage of the ballot measure can be found here.

