Local impacts of Ohio education department changes unclear

By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - An overhaul of the Ohio Department of Education is getting underway.

Changes included in Ohio’s most recent budget bill rename the department the Department of Education and Workforce and create a new governor-appointed Director of Education and Workforce to lead the department.

This takes most control of the department out of the hands of the elected state board of education. The departmental transition is expected to be complete by Jan. 1 2024.

Fort Frye Local School District Superintendent Stephanie Starcher said a lot about how the changes will impact schools on the district level is still up in the air. “It’s difficult to really say what this is going to look like, as far as impact at the local school level, because we haven’t gotten much information or haven’t been able to interact with the new department as there’s not even a director appointed or approved yet,” Starcher said.

Starcher said there could be some challenges posed by the transition, but she doesn’t expect anything too drastic to happen at the local level, regardless of what they decide in Columbus.

