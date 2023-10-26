Marietta College celebrates African-American history

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College took a step last weekend to further celebrating their African-American history. They renamed what was once the arts & humanities building to the Dr. Barbara Diggs Lyles House Multicultural Center.

Dr. Diggs Lyles was the college’s first African-American woman graduate, she graduated in 1951 with a degree in Biology. She then went on to get her Masters degree in Psychology at Howard University, then finally went on to get her Ph.D. in Psychoeducational Studies from the University of Maryland.

For many on campus especially Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Tony Mayle, celebrating the history that came before him on campus is what’s important.

“Well it’s important to celebrate as well as honor the history of Marietta and Washington County community and also the students that come here from other states and sometimes other countries are aware of the history we have locally to celebrate that history but most importantly know about that history,” said Mayle.

Marietta College has other buildings on campus named after African-American pioneers to honor and celebrate those that came through campus.

