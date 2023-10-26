Specialized Family Care foster program helps children, adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the holidays coming up, most people will be spending a lot more time with their families, but what happens for those who don’t come from a standard family environment?

Year-round, there is specialized family care for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. and there are programs that hope to foster a family environment for them.

One of those programs is the Specialized Family Care Program through WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities. This program is statewide and funded through the DHHR.

The SFC Program is a foster care program that is specific for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, according to Mary Gibbs. Gibbs is the SFC Program Manager.

Gibbs highlighted that the program serves both children and adults, and that you never age out, like in typical foster care homes.

Gibbs said that the program provides different services, like a family based care specialist (social worker) that visits monthly.

The group also provides training for the foster parents specific to the person’s need in placement. The program connects the provider with services so that they can be paid to care and focus on the and needs of the individual, according to Gibbs.

Marc Wilson, a family-based care specialist, said one of the biggest ways people can help the program is by spreading awareness that it exists. He said that a lot of people know about the traditional foster care system and programs, but not a lot know that a program like this exists.

They explained that the family based care specialists have reached out to schools and churches, places signed throughout many counties, and distributed flyers but need more help with telling people about this program.

If you’re interested in learning more about specialized family care, visit the website http://sfcp.cedwvu.org/ or check out its Facebook page, here. You can also call (304)352-4499

Wilson said the program means a great deal to him.

“I’ve worked in the special needs field for over 20 years and I’ve seen how much it benefits people with disabilities to have natural family support. I’ve had many clients on my caseload in the past who grew up in the system with no family involvement from an early age and they end up feeling as if their direct care staff are their only family. These support staff change quickly and it’s very hard on the people receiving services. This program offers a natural family type home environment and the possibility of a long-term placement.”

Wilson said the program helps the community through integration.

“Community integration enables persons with disabilities to fully participate in life at the same level as nondisabled individuals. It enriches the lives of the foster family members but also that of neighbors and others in the communities where they live. We need to celebrate our peers for their differences. If this is taught at a young age, less discrimination and more social inclusion will occur. Especially with the young, having kids with and without disabilities learning side-by-side helps everybody appreciate the talents and gifts all kids bring with them.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.