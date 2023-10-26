What to do in an active shooter situation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the mass shooting in Maine, we reached out to law enforcement to find out what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard said that you should try to get out of the area if you can.

If that’s not possible, your next choice should be to find somewhere to hide that has a hardcover.

Sheriff Woodyard shares what you should do only as a last resort.

“We are not advocating that anyone should take on an active shooter who themselves, is not trained, but as a last resort, protect yourself by all means,” said Sheriff Woodyard.

Knowing how to help when the scene is safe can also be helpful.

“You know a lot of the training is provided out there today. All of our officers went through ‘Stop the Bleed’ training. That is provided by the health departments and other folks that provide ‘Stop the Bleed’ training. They more or less teach you how to stop bleeding using common items or anything you can find on scene,” said Sheriff Woodyard.

Even though the situation took place in Maine, Sheriff Woodyard explains how this helps them in case something like that were to happen in Wood County.

“Any type of event like this, and obviously this is a tragic event, we step back and watch how things are handled. What worked, what didn’t work; we’ll have an after-action review on that shooting up there to find out what worked for them, what didn’t work, and what would work best for us here,” said Sheriff Woodyard.

Sheriff Woodyard has two words for anyone who finds themselves in dangerous situations.

“Safety first, safety first,” said Sheriff Woodyard.

