Williamstown annual block party

Williamstown, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community of Williamstown came together to provide a safe Halloween experience for kids and adults.

The First Baptist Church and Williamstown Bank came together along with other local businesses to throw a block party.

The purpose of this event was to create a safe environment where everyone was welcome.

This event included food trucks, games, live music, and of course candy!

“With us being a locally owned and operated bank, we feel that there is no better way to bring the community together then to do something fun for the kids. It’s a safe way for them to come out and get candy. They don’t have to worry about if the candy is safe to eat, we are able to block off the street so they don’t have to worry about traffic, and it is just really a great opportunity for them to see the involvement in the community and the different businesses working together.” said Sharon Anderson, President CEO of Williamstown Bank.

This Friday they will be holding another event in front of Lubeck Elementary at the track starting at 6pm.

