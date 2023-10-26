Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Point-In-Time count data, the number of young people facing homelessness in Wood County has been rising.

It’s something the Children’s Home Society’s Transitional Living Program is fighting.

With the annual Parkersburg SleepOut coming up, which raises funds for the program, WTAP took a deeper look at the issue.

Not everyone has a home to come home to. It’s what the Parkersburg SleepOut raises awareness about. Participants sleep outside in cardboard homes they build themselves to get a glimpse of what homelessness is like for some.

Transitional Living Social Worker Michelle Pritchett said, “..., we have a large problem with youth homelessness. So every year we make contact with hundreds of youth that are on the street around here. And they’re not just from Wood County. They come from other counties in.”

The transitional living program works with youth ages 16 to 22.

According to Point-In-Time count data, in 2022, there were 37 unaccompanied homeless youth, ages 18 to 24, in Wood County.

In 2017, there were four.

According to Pritchett, there’s probably more.

“The Point-In-Time count takes into account only the people they come in contact with on the open street. A lot of the youth that are homeless are couch-surfers,” she said.

Charlie Murphy, a recent graduate of the transitional living program, would be included in the part of the population not counted. She left home at 18 due to a bad living situation and relied on different organizations for places to stay.

She remembers homelessness as a scary and lonely time.

“..., the fear of the unknown of like if I’m going to survive or not the next few weeks or even months,” she said.

When Murphy entered the Children’s Home Society’s transitional living program, she was connected to multiple different services. This included job training, meetings she described being like group therapy, and more.

It’s the kind of support she didn’t have before.

“I’ve always had kind of a dysfunctional family. An unstable life. So, before I came into the program, I was very sheltered. I didn’t like talking to people. I was very shy and I didn’t speak my mind at all. I was just like ‘You know what I’m going to keep my head down. I’m not going to do much.’ Because I was also raised in neglect…,” she said.

The services made a difference. Murphy told WTAP that she’s since come out of her shell, has better mental health, and stable housing.

“Everyone most-likely thinks of stereotypical homeless situations where you’re sleeping outside in a box or it’s not just couch-surfing. Homelessness can come in all shapes and sizes,” she said.

Children’s Home Society’s Transitional Living Program offers multiple programs including job coaching, financial education, support groups, housing support, and more. They also teach basic life skills.

“A lot of them come to us and they don’t know basic things like how to cook, even how to clean,” Pritchett said.

She explained that not everyone comes from a supportive home environment that teaches them these basic skills.

“We’ve had some that have come from trafficking situations that we’ve helped so they’ve been in that dire situation, some that come from homes where there was abuse and neglect and they didn’t really have a relationship with their parents where they were in the home enough to teach them those kinds of life skills,” she said.

Children’s Home Society’s Transitional Living Program’s goal is to end youth homelessness in our area.

Pritchett said that the program’s felt the increase in homelessness the Point-In-Time count data reveals. They saw a lot more during Covid.

“During Covid, there was an increase on the streets because people didn’t want to keep people in their homes. There was fear for that so it increased a lot and it hasn’t really gone down yet. It still keeps increasing,” she said.

