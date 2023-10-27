4 rescued divers reunite with search and rescue crews

Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.(WECT)
By Ashley Balsavias and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The Coast Guard said it was a miracle they were able to rescue four divers who were missing off the coast of North Carolina for upwards of 18 hours.

“I just told the guys, ‘Look, just pray without ceasing. We will be found.’ I just kept repeating that over and over,” said Ben Wiggins, one of the divers who was stranded in the Atlantic.

Those prayers were seemingly answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab its attention.

Two months later, the rescued divers and their families met the search and rescue crew who helped save their lives.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this success is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

“This is why we do what we do. This is why we train every day,” Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard said.

The divers said sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
PORT officially opened to public
City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public
Wanda D. Weigle Obit
Obituary: Weigle, Wanda D.

Latest News

People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump’s testimony is set Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial as judge says daughter also must testify
Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one...
Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed
FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023....
Lawyers spar over possibility of workers’ compensation for teacher who was shot by 6-year-old