Bill Bailey Insurance Agency hosts pumpkin decorating contest

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Bill Bailey Insurance Agency Pumpkin Party took place at Tomlinson Park in Williamstown the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 27.

The contest welcomed children to have snacks and share their decorated pumpkins with each other. All of the pumpkins were from Austin’s Pumpkin Patch of Barlow, Ohio.

Employees of the Bill Bailey Insurance Agency selected a winning pumpkin from each grade, kindergarten through fifth. Each of those winners received a $25 gift card. The grand prize winner, who was selected by Austin Seaman of Austin’s Pumpkin Patch, won a $50 gift card.

Bill Bailey, founder of the insurance agency, passed away before this year’s pumpkin party. Employee Lee Ann Poling shared why he enjoyed sponsoring the event.

“He loved to see the children color all the pumpkins and send them in. This is something we’ll continue in his memory,” said Poling.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.