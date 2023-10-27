EVE Inc. will hold first annual domestic violence candlelight vigil on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Domestic violence awareness month ends on October 31st, but that does not mean the end of domestic violence.

EVE Incorporated will be holding a domestic violence candlelight vigil on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The vigil will be on at the corner of 4th and Putnam St. and Marietta at Marietta College from 7:45 PM to 9:00.

The vigil is for survivors of domestic violence. The public and survivors of domestic violence are welcome to come.

Patti Bauerbach is a sexual assault coordinator for EVE Inc.

She said that it can be hard for victims in areas like ours.

“It’s for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to come out and maybe have their voices be heard.... because often we live in a rural community and they maybe don’t get to get out and do that.”

Being able to provide an event like this means a lot to Bauerbach.

“I love being able to help people and Eve is a great place. [L]ast year alone we had 2157 hotline calls.”

Their help goes beyond just a hotline.

“We are there. We are there even after they leave shelter. We are there for them to call.”

Bauerbach invites everyone to come to the vigil.

“...Show up and support and listen to the survivor’s voices.”

You can find more information on their Facebook page, here... or their website, here.

