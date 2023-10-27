Father says he left Maine bar 10 minutes before mass shooting; his son was killed

Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one...
Arthur 'Arty' Strout was playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.
By Tammy Mutasa, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WBZ) – As police search for the mass shooter who killed 18 people in Maine, families who lost loved ones are shattered in anguish.

Since Arthur Barnard left his oldest son Arthur “Arty” Strout playing pool at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night, he’s been heartbroken.

“The crazy part is just being with him just before it happened – minutes, I mean 10 minutes before it happened,” Barnard said.

For 17 hours, the family didn’t know if the father of five made it out alive after a gunman opened fire during his rampage.

First, they were told Strout was at the hospital, but he wasn’t.

“Just knowing that I was there and that few minutes and then thinking, you know, in the end, he was by himself, you know, no family. It kills you,” Barnard said.

Strout was one of eight people killed at the restaurant.

Another victim was the beloved manager Joseph Walker, the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker. The 56-year-old man died trying to stop the attacker.

“(He) picked up a butcher knife and went after the gunman to try to stop him from killing other people and that’s when he shot my son to death,” Leroy Walker said.

The hours have also been agonizing for the family of 23-year-old Justin Karcher, who was shot four times while playing pool. Now, he’s at Central Maine Medical Center on live support in the ICU.

Many loved ones have been left processing what they’ve lost in a horrific tragedy and are praying for some accountability.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
How marijuana legalization in Ohio could impact law enforcement in Wood County, W.Va.
More and more young people in Wood County are facing homelessness.
Wood County’s young homeless population is growing - how a local organization is helping through the eyes of impacted youth
The program is designed to aid eligible Ohioans in low-income households with their home...
HEAP application to open for Ohioans
William Rex Kinney Obit
Obituary: Kinney, William Rex
PORT officially opened to public
City of Parkersburg officially opens P.O.R.T to the public

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
LIVE: Officials hold news conference on Maine mass killing
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference