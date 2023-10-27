Harmar Place’s Halloween Wheelchair Parade

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Harmar Place held its annual Halloween Wheelchair Parade for residents.

Several residents picked costumes and worked with staff to build costumes to get in the Halloween spirit.

There was everything from pirates to the Queen of Hearts, a circus lion, a football player, and some well-known pairs.

Administrator Chris McBee talks about the reason behind the parade.

“We do this every year so that the residents that do not get out into the community get to spend the time and see the parade if they were to be out and going to at the annual parades that are held in the community so we create our own little parade, and they all have a great time with it.”

The Queen of Hearts stole the hearts of the judges and won best costume.

