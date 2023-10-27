HEAP application to open for Ohioans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted soon for HEAP programs in Ohio.

The Home Energy Assistance Program known as “HEAP” is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans in low-income households assistance with their home heating bills.

The two types of HEAP that are available involve regular HEAP, a one-time credit applied to a person’s heating bill in the wintertime, and the winter crisis program.

This program can prevent disconnection of heating utilities and restore heating services to households that have been disconnected.

The winter crisis program can also pay for an emergency delivery of bulk fuel when the supply is down to 10 days or less.

Andrea McDonald is the community services manager at Washington-Morgan Community Action who manages the operations of the HEAP Department.

McDonald states that applications for the regular HEAP are currently open until May 31.

Winter Crisis Program applications will be open from November 1 to March 31.

According to McDonald, applicants can apply online via paper application or in person with a HEAP case manager for regular HEAP.

To apply for the Winter Crisis Program, applicants must complete an interview with a case manager.

This can be done in person or over the phone.

“We prefer appointments, that way we can make sure we have time to get to everybody, but we do also see walk-ins if somebody gets a disconnect notice and they need to come into the office, we will try our best to get them in to be seen.”

Before an applicant shows up to an appointment, McDonald says that they must come with the proper documentation.

“We need proof of income for the household for the past 30 days, copies of utility bills, and proof of citizenship for all household members...that could be social security cards, birth certificates, passports, [or] voter registration cards. We need all of that information before we can process an application.”

McDonald states that there is an income limit based on 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

For a household of one, that would equate to a yearly income at or below $25,515 gross (before any taxes or deductions are taken out).

For a household of four, the yearly income is $52,500.

“The income limit is curated for lower income folks, but it’s a little bit higher than some other assistance programs...we can also count deductions for child support that’s paid out, or certain medical expenses. So, if you think you’re on the cusp of qualifying or not, it’s best to just apply, then we can assess your situation and hopefully get you some help.”

For more information, or to fill out an application for regular HEAP visit: https://development.ohio.gov/individual/energy-assistance/apply-now-energy-assistance-programs, or visit the Washington-Morgan Community Action main office located on Putnam St. in Marietta, or their Morgan County Office in Malta.

To get more information about income limits, or what is required when you call to schedule your appointment, call Washington-Morgan Community Action at 740-370-1328.

