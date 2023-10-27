Marietta College discontinues 10 academic programs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Board of Trustees voted last week to discontinue 10 academic programs which include Asian Studies, Environmental Engineering, ESL and Linguistics, Global Leadership, Land and Energy Management, Music Education, Music Therapy, Spanish, Vocal Performance, and Master of Athletic Training.

“And roughly a year ago, the college created a task force to look at academic programs. Through that process they spent all of last academic year reviewing everybody, everything, taking a lot of things into account and used a process under our Interim Provost Chuck Stinemetz to come back with not even recommendations, but with here is what we discovered and here is what we found out by reviewing all these programs.” said Tom Perry, Vice President of Communication and Brand Management.

We talked to Department Chair Jay Dougherty, in charge of the music department to get some insight on what this means for the music department now that some of its majors have been cut.

“There is going to be a lot of changes, it means that some of our students, specifically our freshman Music Therapy students are not going to be allowed to finish their degrees here and they are going to have to look elsewhere. It means that we can’t offer the degrees that we once used to offer which will severely impact our ability to recruit new students. We of course are going to continue to try, but now we will only have one degree which is just a general B.A. in Music to recruit for.” said Dr. Jay Dougherty, Department Chair and Director of Choral Activities.

The college does have what is called a Marietta Forward and it includes a 5 year plan that looks into developing new programs.

“We have made folks available, they will continue to be available and our goal is to work with them in the best possible way we can to help them resolve their academic plan.” said Tom Perry.

Dr. Jay Dougherty expressed how this news is heartbreaking for these students.

“We are eager and hopeful that the community will turn up and support the students who have felt rejected by their school” said Dr. Jay Dougherty.

The Marietta College Choir will be performing Friday, October 27th at The First Congregational Church in Marietta, Ohio. The title of the concert is named “Paper Crane” to represent peace and unity.

