By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Nala! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Nala is a 4-year-old akita mix. Volunteers at HSOP think she may be mixed with other breeds like husky and shepherd.

Nala’s fur is very fluffy, but will need a lot of brushing since she tends to shed.

She is a little small for her age, but is fully grown at around 51 pounds.

Volunteers describe her as spunky and curious! She likes to know what’s going on around her, sniffing and exploring what she can.

She is very friendly and outgoing. She gets along with most other animals including other dogs. She was a part of dog play groups and did really well. In the interactions that she’s had, she got along decently with cats.

She has gotten along with every volunteer and child she has interacted with, with some calling her the ‘total package’.

With her energy and curiosity, volunteers have been working on her leash and treat skills. She already knows how to ‘sit’.

Nala would be great with a family that can take her on walks and play with her, while also cuddling up on the couch to watch TV.

If you’d like to adopt Nala, head over to https://www.hsop.org/dogs

There is also an adoption special going on until Saturday October 28, 2023. Dogs are $50 and cats are $20.

